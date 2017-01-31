FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Mizuho posts slightly smaller 9-month profit, weak lending hurts
January 31, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 7 months ago

Japan's Mizuho posts slightly smaller 9-month profit, weak lending hurts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group on Tuesday reported an almost 3 percent drop in its net profit for the nine months ended in December, as Japanese banks continued to struggle to reverse a downward trend in lending income amid ultra-low interest rates.

Japan's second-largest lender by assets said net profit came in at 504.7 billion yen ($4.44 billion) for the April-December period, down from 519.5 billion yen a year earlier.

Net interest income, or profits from lending business, fell to 643 billion yen, from 761.3 billion yen a year ago.

For the full-year through March, Mizuho kept its net profit forecast at 600 billion yen, down 10.5 percent from the previous year. Sixteen analysts on an average expect a full-year profit of 617.8 billion yen, Thomson Reuters data shows. ($1 = 113.6500 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

