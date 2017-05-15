FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Japan lender Mizuho's annual profit falls 10 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2017 / 8:26 AM / 3 months ago

Japan lender Mizuho's annual profit falls 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group said on Monday net profit fell 10 percent for the year ended in March, hurt by a weak domestic lending business.

Japan's second-largest lender by assets said net profit came in at 603.5 billion yen ($5.31 billion) for the year, down from 670.9 billion yen a year earlier. It compares with an average estimate of 617.4 billion yen in a poll of 16 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

For the year through March 2018, the bank forecast a net profit of 550 billion yen, below an average estimate of 569.1 billion yen by 16 analysts. ($1 = 113.6600 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.