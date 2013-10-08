FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mizuho says former bank boss knew of loans to organised crime
October 8, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Mizuho says former bank boss knew of loans to organised crime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group said on Tuesday that the then-president of its banking unit had known of the loans it had made to members of organised crime networks, a revelation expected to fan further criticism of one of Japan’s biggest banks.

Mizuho Financial Group President Yasuhiro Sato told a news conference that former Mizuho Bank President Satoru Nishibori had been informed of the loans in a report to the board of directors.

Last month, Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) ordered Mizuho to improve its business practices, saying the bank had known since 2010 that it had, through the credit agencies, extended more than 200 million yen ($2.06 million)in loans to what the regulator called counter-social forces. ($1 = 97.0350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

