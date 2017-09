Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mizuho Bank, a division of Mizuho Financial Group Inc , has hired Avrum Spiegel as managing director and co-head of its U.S. technology banking business.

Spiegel, who will be based in San Francisco, joins from Citigroup Inc, where he was a managing director in technology banking. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)