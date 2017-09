Sept 16 (Reuters) - Mizuho International Plc, the London-based securities and investment banking arm of Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group Inc, said it hired Andrew Feachem and Juan Carlos Martorell to co-head its Structured Solutions team.

Feachem and Martorell join Mizuho from Lazard Ltd. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)