Hungary's MKB Bank to focus on organic growth, CEO tells weekly

BUDAPEST, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hungary’s state-owned MKB Bank will focus on organic growth and could aim for a stock exchange listing within one and a half to two years, its new chief executive was quoted on Thursday as saying, dampening prospects for a merger with Budapest Bank.

The National Bank of Hungary took control of loss-making lender MKB, bought by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government from Germany’s BayernLB in July 2014, late last year and has been transforming it to prepare for its privatisation.

The deal was part of Orban’s efforts to boost state control over key sectors of the economy, such as energy and finance.

Under that strategy, Hungary also acquired GE Capital’s local unit, Budapest Bank. Some government officials have floated the idea of a merger to exploit synergies between the two lenders, but that scenario now seems less likely.

“Our current size is not sufficient. We need to grow but this cannot be achieved through integration only,” MKB Bank Chairman and Chief Executive Adam Balog, a former central bank deputy governor, told the weekly Figyelo in an interview.

“We want to grow organically within a transforming bank sector,” Balog said. “A potential integration would definitely help, but right now we target organic development.”

The central bank, led by Orban’s strong ally Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, has also worked to sell non-performing assets held by MKB Bank, which have weighed on its balance sheet for years. But no large-scale transaction has occurred yet, Balog said.

“A bigger-volume deal involving an independent adviser has not succeeded for now, but I still see chances for successful individual transactions,” Balog was quoted as saying.

He said prospective buyers for the bigger portfolio had failed to submit a valid offer in time. Balog did not name the investors involved.

Balog said the bank’s bad assets would be transferred into a special-purpose vehicle but MKB was also seeking to sell some of its non-performing assets to private investors.

The transfer, which will occur at real economic value rather than book value, would have “some” influence on MKB Bank’s results. However, Balog said there would be no need for a capital increase.

MKB posted a loss of 151 billion forints ($544 million) last year. ($1 = 277.6 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Dale Hudson)