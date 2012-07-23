FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude falls $4 on eurozone worries
July 23, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Brent crude falls $4 on eurozone worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures fell $4 to $102.83 a barrel on Monday as investors and traders dumped riskier assets on worries that Spain would have to seek a full bailout, and the dollar strengthened, heaping pressure on commodities.

By 1235 GMT, the front month contract was down $4.20 at $102.63 a barrel. U.S. crude futures were down $3.77 at $88.06 a barrel at the same time.

Oil prices came under the hammer as investors fled to the perceived safety of the U.S. dollar after expectations grew that Spain would become the fourth eurozone member to ask for a bailout. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)

