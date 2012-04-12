FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's M&L Hospitality files IPO prospectus
#Financials
April 12, 2012 / 11:51 PM / 5 years ago

Singapore's M&L Hospitality files IPO prospectus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Singapore-based property trust M&L Hospitality Trusts said it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Monetary Authority of Singapore for its initial public offering.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) will comprise 2,509 rooms at six hotels in Singapore, Australia and Japan, it said in a statement.

It said the hotels were the Ibis on Bencoolen and Ibis Novena in Singapore, Four Points by Sheraton and Swissotel Sydney in Sydney, Travelodge Docklands in Melbourne and Hilton Nagoya in Japan.

The trust is sponsored by Grandline International, which is owned by the Kum family whose main business interest is in shipping.

DBS Group, JPMorgan and UBS are the joint global coordinators, bookrunners, issue managers and underwriters. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)

