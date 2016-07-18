FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Berkshire Hathaway to buy medical liability insurer MLMIC
July 18, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Berkshire Hathaway to buy medical liability insurer MLMIC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Medical Liability Mutual Insurance Co (MLMIC) said it agreed to be bought by Berkshire Hathaway Inc's unit National Indemnity Co.

MLMIC is an underwriter of medical professional liability insurance in New York.

Terms of the deal, expected to close in the third quarter of 2017, were not disclosed by MLMIC.

MLMIC will convert to a stock company from a mutual company, the company said in a statement.

As of Dec. 31, 2015, MLMIC policyholders' surplus was about $1.8 billion. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

