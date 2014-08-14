BRIEF-MLP says now sees 2014 EBIT at lower end of range

Aug 14 (Reuters) - MLP AG : * Says outlook 2014: EBIT expected within forecast scenarios * Says H1 EBIT climbs by 12 percent to EUR 5.5 million (EUR 4.9 million) * Says total H1 revenue rises to EUR 227.9 million (EUR 224.3 million) * Says EBIT expected to be between EUR 50 and 65 million * Says improvement of framework conditions has not yet occurred * Says expects FY EBIT in a corridor between the lower forecast scenario and

the base scenario * Says currently seeing some positive signs but, at the same time, there are

also risks