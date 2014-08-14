FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MLP says now sees 2014 EBIT at lower end of range
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MLP says now sees 2014 EBIT at lower end of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - MLP AG : * Says outlook 2014: EBIT expected within forecast scenarios * Says H1 EBIT climbs by 12 percent to EUR 5.5 million (EUR 4.9 million) * Says total H1 revenue rises to EUR 227.9 million (EUR 224.3 million) * Says EBIT expected to be between EUR 50 and 65 million * Says improvement of framework conditions has not yet occurred * Says expects FY EBIT in a corridor between the lower forecast scenario and

the base scenario * Says currently seeing some positive signs but, at the same time, there are

also risks Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.