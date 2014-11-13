FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MLP AG Q3 revenue up 3 pct to 117.8 mln euros
November 13, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MLP AG Q3 revenue up 3 pct to 117.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - MLP AG

* Q3 net profit 3.4 million euros versus 5.3 million euros year ago

* Total revenue in first nine months rises by 2 percent to 345.7 million euros and in Q3 by 3 percent to 117.8 million euros

* Says EBIT for 9 months: 10.4 million euros (12.3 million euros year ago), Q3: 4.9 million euros (7.3 million euros year ago)

* Says 9-month interest income totalled 17.1 million euros (17.2 million) and thus remained at level of previous year

* Says in Q3 total revenue rises by 3 percent, from 114.5 million euros to 117.8 million euros

* Communicated at half-year stage that it expected to achieve full-year ebit within corridor between lower forecast scenario (50 million euros) and base scenario (65 million euros)

* Reuters poll average for MLP Q3 EBIT was 3.49 million euros, net profit 2.61 million euros Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEQ7QWd0Sa] Further company coverage:

