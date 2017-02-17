NEW YORK Feb 17 Institutional leveraged loan
buyers are looking to higher priced middle market loans as an
offset to the repricing blitz pushing yields in the large
corporate market to lows not seen since 2004.
This quarter, the average yield on a large corporate
institutional term loan is 4.46%, compared to 5.88% for middle
market term loans, Thomson Reuters LPC data show.
The roughly 142bp middle market yield premium is attracting
demand from institutional investors, such as Collateralized Loan
Obligations (CLOs), as they search for opportunities to generate
additional yield.
“To the extent they can, they will,” said one middle market
lender of the CLO bid for middle market loans. “If it’s a rated
execution, it will get some sort of CLO participation.”
In another measure of institutional demand, middle market
loans are being bid up in the secondary market, suggesting loan
buyers are looking for value there.
The middle market cohort, which includes loans with overall
deal size between US$100m-$300m, increased to the 96.9 context
from 95.81 at the beginning of the year, putting it just two
points below the SMi100, which tracks the 100 most widely held
US loans.
Middle market loans are typically less liquid and bank
groups comprise a handful of lenders, appealing more to a
buy-and-hold investor base in contrast to the broadly syndicated
loan market where loans change hands easily and often.
This makes the middle market more immune to the type of
wholesale repricing wave currently sweeping the leveraged loan
market.
Characteristically, the middle market segment has held
fairly steady in terms of the number and pace of issuers seeking
to cut borrowing costs or refinance existing debt at more
favorable terms.
Beyond repricings, middle market lenders in general are
holding the line on pricing compared to the broadly syndicated
market where more often than not spreads are slashed even
further during syndication.
The middle market recorded only four downward flexes in the
first half of the first quarter, while in the same period there
were 54 in the large corporate market, 38 of them in January.
DOWNWARD PRESSURE
Nevertheless, the surplus of demand is spilling over into
the middle market, putting downward pressure on spreads and
creating opportunities for mid-sized borrowers to nab
issuer-friendly terms.
Industrial manufacturer SeaStar Solutions is repricing its
US$272m term loan to a range of 350bp-375bp with a 1% Libor
floor, down from 425bp. The company had previously tried to
reprice its term loan to the same range in August 2014 but
shelved the proposed transaction due to market conditions.
Demand is not only affecting spreads on existing debt, but
also forcing down pricing on new deals. Middle market spreads
are now in the 450bp-475bp over Libor range, said one lender.
“For any new transaction, I’m seeing more spreads in the
400s than in the 500s,” he said.
Middle market covenant-lite loan issuance is also notably
high at US$1.45bn through February 8. Already 52.7% of middle
market institutional issuance is cov-lite, compared to just
15.6% in 4Q16 and 8.6% for the whole of 1Q16.
The less restrictive covenant-lite structure favors the
borrower and is hard to come by from traditional middle market
lenders, especially for borrowers with less than US$50m in
Ebitda.
The strength of institutional demand and the
borrower-friendly environment is contributing to the increase in
middle market covenant-lite volume, sources said.
Earlier this month enterprise software company Mediware
sealed a US$320m covenant-lite term loan that backs its
leveraged buyout by private equity firm TPG Capital. The final
spread was 375bp over Libor, narrowed from guidance of
400bp-425bp.
(Reporting by Leela Parker Deo; Editing By Michelle Sierra and
Chris Mangham)