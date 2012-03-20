FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysian MMC, Gamuda win mass railway tunneling job for $2.7 bln
March 20, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 6 years ago

Malaysian MMC, Gamuda win mass railway tunneling job for $2.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s MMC Corp Bhd and Gamuda Bhd consortium has won the tunneling package for the country’s mass railway project, with a bid of 8.2 billion ringgit ($2.69 billion), the project manager said on Tuesday.

The mass railway project is Malaysia’s biggest infrastructure job, attracting bids for the tunneling portion of the works from firms such as China Railway Construction , Sinohydro Group, Hyundai and Japan’s Taisei Corp.

“The final evaluation showed that MMC-Gamuda joint venture was the best evaluated tenderer that offered the technical criteria and the best bid which was 3.4 per cent lower than the second lowest offer,” project manager Mass Rapid Transit Corp (MRT Corp) said in a statement on Tuesday.

MMC Corp shares rose 3.93 percent while Gamuda increased 2.76 percent as at 3.40pm (0740 GMT), outperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index at 0.17 percent rise. ($1 = 3.0530 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing Niluksi Koswanage)

