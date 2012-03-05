FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Marsh & McLennan CFO resigns, to join Google

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Marsh & McLennan said its Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Wittman resigned from the company to accept a senior role at Google .

Michael Bischoff, vice president of corporate finance, will assume the role of principal financial officer on an interim basis, the world’s second-largest insurance broker said.

Wittman who joined MMC as executive vice president and chief financial officer in September 2008, is expected to leave the company in late March, MMC said in a regulatory filing.

