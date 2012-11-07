FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's M&M Fin selling shares to raise about $160 mln-sources
November 7, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

India's M&M Fin selling shares to raise about $160 mln-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, which provides financial services in the rural and semi-urban areas, launched a share sale on Wednesday to raise about $160 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

The company is selling shares to institutional investors in the price band of 881-889 rupees a share, said the sources, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Shares in M&M Financial, which the market values at $1.7 billion, ended 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday at 889.80 rupees, while the main Mumbai market index closed 0.5 percent higher. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Louise Heavens)

