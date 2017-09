JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - MMI Holdings Ltd : * Diluted core headline earnings increased by 13 pct to R1.7 billion for the six months ended 31 December 2013 * Operating profit for the half-year increased by 27 pct to R652 million * Says interim dividend up 12 pct to 57 cents per share * Says MMI intends to issue R1.5 billion of unsubordinated debt during March 2014