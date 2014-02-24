FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MMI acquires Kenyan Insurer Cannon for ZAR 300 mln
February 24, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-MMI acquires Kenyan Insurer Cannon for ZAR 300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - MMI Holdings Ltd : * Metropolitan International acquires Kenyan Insurer Cannon * Says shareholders of cannon will in turn acquire a minority stake in metropolitan life Kenya * Says investing around ZAR300M on acquisition of a majority stake in cannon * Deal will be funded from the ZAR500M set aside by MMI’s board for strategic growth initiatives in Africa * Deal will enable consolidation of life licences into one and a standalone short-term insurance licence and business

