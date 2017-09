Dec 15 (Reuters) - MMI Holdings Ltd

* Entered into an agreement with Imara Capital South Africa Proprietary Ltd and Imara Asset Management South Africa Proprietary (“sellers”) to acquire 100 pct of issued share capital of Imara S.P. Reid Proprietary Ltd

* Deal for a maximum purchase consideration of 120 mln rand to be settled in cash

* Sellers are both subsidiary companies of Botswana listed Imara Holdings Limited