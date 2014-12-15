FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's MMI targets richer clients with Imara acquisition
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's MMI targets richer clients with Imara acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South African financial services group MMI Holdings Ltd is to buy a local stock brokerage house from Botswana’s Imara Holdings to increase its exposure to wealthier investors, it said on Monday.

The 120 million rand ($10.38 million) cash purchase of Imara SP Reid would also cut costs incurred by MMI’s asset management arm on external brokers.

The number of multi-millionaires in Africa is expected to grow by more than 50 percent in the next 10 years, faster than anywhere else in the world, according to a recent estimate by consultancy Frank Knight.

The deal is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. ($1 = 11.5653 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.