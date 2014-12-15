S.Africa's MMI targets richer clients with Imara acquisition

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South African financial services group MMI Holdings Ltd is to buy a local stock brokerage house from Botswana’s Imara Holdings to increase its exposure to wealthier investors, it said on Monday.

The 120 million rand ($10.38 million) cash purchase of Imara SP Reid would also cut costs incurred by MMI’s asset management arm on external brokers.

The number of multi-millionaires in Africa is expected to grow by more than 50 percent in the next 10 years, faster than anywhere else in the world, according to a recent estimate by consultancy Frank Knight.

The deal is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. ($1 = 11.5653 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)