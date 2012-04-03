RPT-Russia's court blocks MMK's Flinders purchase

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works said on Tuesday that a court in Chelyabinsk issued an injunction on March 30 to block the company’s purchase of Australia’s Flinders Mines following a shareholder lawsuit.

The shareholder, Elena Egorova, initiated the case because she believes the purchase of the Australian iron miner will create financial and operational risks, MMK said.

The Russian steel maker also said the shareholder’s action is ungrounded and that it is “assessing the above circumstances and their probable consequences.” (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)