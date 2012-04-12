RPT-Russia's MMK says court case over Flinders buy to proceed

(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works said on Thursday that a Urals court will hear a shareholder lawsuit seeking to block its purchase of Australia’s Flinders Mines after it denied a motion brought by the steelmaker.

The Russian steel company, also known as MMK, had sought to discharge an injunction that prevents it from continuing with its plan to acquire the Australian iron miner for $591 million.

Minority shareholder Elena Egorova initiated the case because she believes purchasing Flinders will create financial and operational risks.

The preliminary hearing of the lawsuit is scheduled for April 25. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)