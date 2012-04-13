FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Russia's MMK files appeal in Flinders M&A case
April 13, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-Russia's MMK files appeal in Flinders M&A case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(repeats for technical reasons)

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works said on Friday that it has appealed a Urals court decision blocking its purchase of Australia’s Flinders Miners ahead of a shareholder lawsuit on the matter.

On Thursday, a court in Chelyabinsk, Russia refused to overturn an injunction blocking the transaction before it hears a lawsuit brought by minority shareholder Elena Egorova.

Egorova opposes the deal because she believes purchasing Flinders will create financial and operational risks for MMK.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 25.

Reporting By Alfred Kueppers

