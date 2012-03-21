FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's MMK to up borrowing, says debt under control
March 21, 2012

Russia's MMK to up borrowing, says debt under control

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MAGNITOGORSK, Russia March 21 (Reuters) - Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works, Russia’s third largest steelmaker, is in talks with lenders to obtain a $600 million credit facility and will not exceed debt limits, chief executive Boris Dubrovsky said on Wednesday.

“We will not violate our covenant agreements,” Dubrovsky told journalists in his office at the company’s headquarters in Magnitogorsk, Russia’s largest single-site steel mill.

The steelmaker has agreed with lenders to keep its net debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.5, and the chief executive said the ratio was “a bit above” 3.0 at the end of last year.

MMK needs funds to cover the A$554 million ($591 million) acquisition of iron ore explorer Flinders Mines announced last year.

The company also expects to invest $1 billion in the project by 2015, when it expects to produce 15 million tonnes of iron ore at the mine.

However, Dubrovsky expects MMK’s capital expenditure to decline to $700 million in 2012 from $1.2 billion last year.

The 53-year-old executive also confirmed that MMK could consider selling a 49 percent stake in its MMK Metalurji Turkish operations provided the plant is running at its full capacity and a decent offer is in place. Three parties have expressed interest in buying, Dubrovsky added.

MMK also expects to produce around 3.1 million tonnes of crude steel in the first quarter, similar to the level seen in the previous quarter. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by John Bowker)

