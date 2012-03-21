UPDATE 1- Russia's MMK to borrow more, says debt under control

* CEO says MMK won’t exceed debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.5

* MMK in talks with banks on $600 mln credit facility

* To cut 2012 capex to $700 mln from $1.2 bln last year

By Alfred Kueppers

MAGNITOGORSK, Russia, March 21 (Reuters) - Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works, Russia’s third largest steelmaker, is in talks with lenders to obtain a $600 million credit facility which Chief Executive Boris Dubrovsky said would keep the firm within its agreed debt limits.

“We will not violate our covenant agreements,” Dubrovsky told journalists in his office at the company’s headquarters in Magnitogorsk, Russia’s largest single-site steel mill.

The steelmaker has agreed with lenders to keep its debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.5, and the chief executive said the ratio was “a bit above” 3.0 at the end of last year.

MMK needs funds to cover the A$554 million ($591 million) acquisition of iron ore explorer Flinders Mines announced last year.

It also expects to invest $1.25 billion in the project by 2015, when it plans to produce 15 million tonnes of iron ore at the mine.

However, in 2012, Dubrovsky expects MMK’s capital expenditure to decline to $700 million from $1.2 billion last year.

MILL 5000

Analysts have expressed growing concerns about the company’s debt level, which could spell trouble if steel markets weaken later this year.

The company, also known as MMK, has invested heavily to increase value-added output in recent years, spending $1.5 billion on the Mill 5000 thick plate mill and the same amount on the Mill 2000 automotive steel mill in Magnitogorsk.

It has also spent $2.1 billion on a Turkish plant for hot-rolled coil (HRC) and other products.

“It looks like quite a leveraged company,” Renaissance Capital analyst Boris Krasnojenov told Reuters earlier this week.

The firm, controlled by billionaire Viktor Rashnikov, could reduce its debt by selling part of its MMK Metalurji Turkish operations.

Dubrovsky confirmed that MMK would consider selling a 49 percent stake provided the plant is running at its full capacity and a decent offer is in place. Three parties have expressed interest in buying, Dubrovsky added.

“We are listening but we haven’t sold anything,” the 53-year old chief executive said. “As always, if there is a good offer we will examine it.”

The Flinders acquisition also means that developing the Prioskolsky iron ore deposit in Russia, which has enough reserves to cover MMK’s requirements for more than 60 years, is no longer urgent.

“Today, Flinders will be the priority,” he said.

STEEL DEMAND

MMK’s thick plate Mill 5000, which operated at less than 50 percent capacity in the third and fourth quarters of last year, is now at full speed, thanks to strong demand from large-diameter pipe manufacturers that sell to energy companies.

Dubrovsky said he does not expect a repeat of last year’s production cut-backs because MMK has made changes in order to compete effectively against imports.

“We are trying to give (reliable) service and satisfactory quality...and we are fully certified,” he said.

However, gaining certification from the major foreign automakers with plants in Russia for steel from the Mill 2000 remains a challenge.

“I expect it will take place this year,” Dubrovsky said.

Western carmakers are increasing their manufacturing capacity in Russia’s booming auto market, and local steel players such as MMK and Severstal are eager to supply them. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by John Bowker and David Cowell)