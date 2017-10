MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works , Russia’s third-largest steelmaker, said on Friday that its board of directors has recommended that the company pays no dividends for 2011.

The company posted a full year net loss of $125 million.

It paid a dividend of 0.33 roubles ($0.01) per share a year ago. ($1 = 29.5313 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)