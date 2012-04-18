Russia's MMK expects Q1 result to match Q4 showing

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works , Russia’s third-largest steelmaker, expects its first quarter financial result to be similar to its fourth quarter figures, its deputy CEO for finance and economics said on Wednesday.

“The Q1 result should be in line with the previous quarter’s result,” Alexander Andrianov told analysts during a conference call.

He did not provide any further details.

Earlier the company said it swung to a fourth quarter net loss of $67 million, as a weak steel market and foreign exchange losses weighed. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)