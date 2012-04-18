FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia MMK swings to $67 mln Q4 loss
April 18, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

Russia MMK swings to $67 mln Q4 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works , Russia’s third-largest steelmaker, swung to a fourth quarter net loss of $67 million, as a weak steel market and foreign exchange losses weighed.

Despite slipping into the red, the company’s bottom line beat market expectations.

Analysts had expected the company, also known as MMK, to post a fourth quarter net loss of $87 million, compared to a year-earlier net profit of $42 million.

Steelmakers in Russia, the world’s fifth-largest producer, are suffering from weak prices and the effect of the strong rouble, which hurts the export-oriented sector.

MMK also said fourth quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $203 million, below the $229 million poll forecast.

Revenue in the period totalled $2.24 billion, in line with the $2.24 billion poll forecast. MMK also said steel prices have risen by about 5-6 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)

