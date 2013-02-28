India's MMTC issues tenders to export 140,000 T wheat

MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India’s state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued two global tenders to export 140,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment between March 15 to April 20, statements on the company’s website showed on Thursday.

The company will provide 100,000 tonnes at Pipavav port on the west coast of India and the last date to bid is March 11, while the remaining 40,000 tonnes would be offered at Mormugao port for which the bidding closes on March 14.

The tenders form part of an ongoing federal government programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of current high global grain prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)