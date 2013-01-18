FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil iron ore miner MMX appoints new chief
January 18, 2013

Brazil iron ore miner MMX appoints new chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner MMX and controlled by billionaire Eike Batista appointed mining sector veteran Carlos Roberto Gonzalez as president and head of investor relations on Friday, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Gonzalez was previously head of mining at MMX’s parent company, the EBX Group, which was set up by Batista and whose operations include mining, shipbuilding, logistics and oil production. He replaces Guilherme Escalhao who resigned.

The appointment at a board meeting on Friday, comes after top executives at three other EBX group companies were replaced in 2012, including at oil producer OGX, Colombia coal producer CCX and at logistics firm LLX.

