Brazil's MMX is gauging business opportunities to 'boost value'
#Market News
August 20, 2013 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's MMX is gauging business opportunities to 'boost value'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA , the mining company controlled by embattled Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, is currently eyeing different business that helps the iron ore producer “enhance value for shareholders.”

In a securities filing unveiled late on Tuesday, MMX fell short of saying whether those opportunities could involve the sale of a relevant stake in the company to a third party. Reuters reported that several companies including Brazil’s Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA could be interested in taking control of the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
