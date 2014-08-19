FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil miner MMX says not filing for bankruptcy, denies report
August 19, 2014 / 6:42 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil miner MMX says not filing for bankruptcy, denies report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Eike Batista’s iron ore miner MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA said on Tuesday it is not considering filing for bankruptcy, denying a local media report published late on Monday.

“MMX clarifies that there are no deliberations in process on this matter at the company,” the firm said in a statement.

Shares of Rio de Janeiro-based MMX fell nearly more than 7 percent to an all-time low earlier on Tuesday due to the report, which appeared on the website of the Brazilian magazine Veja. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

