FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil iron miner MMX shares tumble on report may file bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil iron miner MMX shares tumble on report may file bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista’s iron ore miner MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA fell nearly 6 percent to an all-time low on Tuesday on a report that the company is going to ask a Brazilian court for protection from creditors.

Brazilian magazine Veja reported late on Monday that the company is planning to file for bankruptcy protection by the end of this month, following in the path of the other companies in Batista’s shrinking EBX empire: oil company Oleo e Gas Participacoes SA (previously known as OGX) and shipbuilder group OSX Brasil SA.

The Veja report was published in a column in its online edition.

Shares in the miner were trading 5.93 percent lower at 1.11 reais.

Contacted by Reuters, a MMX Mineracao spokeswoman said the company had no comment on the report. (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier e Marta Nogueira; writing by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.