Brazil's MMX posts Q2 loss of $193 mln

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA posted a second-quarter net loss on Monday of 392 million reais ($193.29 million), as slower demand from Europe and China reduced sales and cut prices.

That compared with a net profit of 90.9 million reais in the second quarter of last year and 49.3 million reais profit in the first quarter of this year.

“Pessimism about the world economy, mainly in Europe and China, had a negative effect on the international iron ore market,” the company said in a filing to Brazil securities regulator, noting MMX expected global steel production to hold steady for the rest of the year and pick up in 2013.

Rio de Janeiro-based MMX is one of a conglomerate of companies forming the EBX group, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista which has operations in oil, shipbuilding and other sectors as well as mining.

Revenue for the three months through end-June fell 31 percent from the second quarter of 2011 to 216.1 million reais despite sales of iron ore in volume terms having fallen a lesser 18 percent, according to the filing, reflecting a drop in the price of the ore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 82 percent from the same quarter a year earlier to 13.9 million reais.

MMX also suffered losses totaling 412 million reais, more than half of which was due to the recent weakening of Brazil’s currency, the real, which drove up debt servicing costs.

Shares of MMX and other EBX companies have plunged in recent months on rising concern that Batista’s companies, nearly all in the start-up or pre-operational phase, will not deliver the returns he has promised.

MMX’s iron ore sales were 1.7 million tonnes in the second quarter, down from 2.1 million tonnes in the same quarter of last year, the filing showed, but up from 1.4 million tonnes in the first quarter when output was hit by severe flooding.

MMX shares traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange fell 4.2 percent on Monday to 5.89 reais.

($1 = 2.0280 Brazilian reais)