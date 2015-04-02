FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MNC Kapital to merge Bank MNC and Bank Pundi
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2015 / 4:52 AM / 2 years ago

MNC Kapital to merge Bank MNC and Bank Pundi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian investment company PT MNC Kapital Indonesia Tbk says it is in the process of merging its PT Bank MNC Internasional and PT Bank Pundi Indonesia Tbk.

The company is “finalising documentation on merger agreement” between Bank MNC and Bank Pundi, it says in a filing to the stock exchange. It has also set aside 100 billion rupiah ($7.70 million) for capital reserve injection to Bank Pundi, the statement says. ($1 = 12,980.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.