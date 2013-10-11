FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia lifts trading suspension in shares of three MNC firms
October 11, 2013 / 7:59 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia lifts trading suspension in shares of three MNC firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Indonesian stock exchange lifted trading suspensions in the shares of Media Nusantara, Global Mediacom and MNC Investama .

Media Nusantara’s shares were up 3.85 percent at 2,700 rupiah. Shares of Global Mediacom and MNC Investama rose more than 1 percent to 1,990 rupiah and 355 rupiah.

Earlier Friday, all three stocks were suspended after a Supreme Court ruling a day earlier in an ownership dispute over television station Televisi Pendidikan Indonesia (TPI), the exchange said.

Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Matt Driskill

