Indonesia's MNC Investama to buy back up to 10 pct of shares

JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesian investment firm PT MNC Investama Tbk said in a statement on Wednesday it plans to buy back up to 10 percent of its shares as its current stock price had fallen “significantly below its fair value” amid a broad market slide.

MNC Investama shares rose 2.4 percent on Wednesday, giving the company a market capitalisation of about $609 million, but were still down about 26 percent so far this year. MNC Investama owns assets including media, financial services and property.

The broader Jakarta stock exchange rose more than 1 percent, rebounding from an 11-month low hit on Tuesday due to concerns about a potential Federal Reserve rate hike, the slowing economy and weak corporate earnings.