JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian property firm PT MNC Land Tbk said on Friday it would sell stakes in shopping centre operator PT Plaza Indonesia Realty Tbk and hotel operator PT Nusadua Graha International.

MNC Land has a 25.7 percent stake in Plaza Indonesia and 36.8 percent in Nusadua Graha. It has appointed MNC Securities as the placement agent for the divestment, the company said in a filing to the Indonesia Stock Exchange.