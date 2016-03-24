FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's MNC Sky Vision to sell up to 10 pct stake in private placement
March 24, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

Indonesia's MNC Sky Vision to sell up to 10 pct stake in private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian cable television operator PT MNC Sky Vision Tbk said on Thursday it plans to sell up to a 10 pct stake in a private placement for business expansion.

The company will sell up to 706.38 million shares and parent company PT Global Mediacom Tbk will act as stand by buyer for the sale, MNC Sky Vision said in a stock exchange filing. The price for the sale is yet to be set, it said.

A shareholder meeting to seek approval for the plan is scheduled in May, it said. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

