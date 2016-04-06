FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Madinet Nasr Housing approves bonus share issue
April 6, 2016

Egypt's Madinet Nasr Housing approves bonus share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 6 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Madinet Nasr Housing has approved a bonus share of 0.337 for every existing share, the company said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

The real estate development and housing company will pay the bonus share by increasing its capital by 125 million Egyptian pounds ($14.1 million) to reach 500 million pounds.

The company’s net profit last year reached 245.45 million pounds compared with 213.17 million in 2014.

$1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Mark Potter

