Egypt's Madinet Nasr Housing approves bonus share issue

CAIRO, April 6 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Madinet Nasr Housing has approved a bonus share of 0.337 for every existing share, the company said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

The real estate development and housing company will pay the bonus share by increasing its capital by 125 million Egyptian pounds ($14.1 million) to reach 500 million pounds.

The company’s net profit last year reached 245.45 million pounds compared with 213.17 million in 2014.