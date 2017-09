Sept 1(Reuters) - MNI :

* Said on Friday H1 revenue 92.7 million zlotys vs 113.8 million zlotys a year earlier

* Said H1 operating profit 8.8 million zlotys vs 10.4 million zlotys a year earlier

* Said H1 net profit 1.5 million zlotys vs net profit 2.7 million zlotys a year earlier

