BRIEF-Vietnam's MobiFone reports Jan-Sept net profit at $273 mln

HANOI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - State-run MobiFone, Vietnam’s second-biggest mobile telecoms operator:

* Reports Jan-Sept results

* Net profit in the first nine months seen at 5.8 trillion dong ($272.81 million)

* Revenue in the first three quarters reached 26 trillion dong

* Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications to propose privatisation plan for unlisted MobiFone to the Prime Minister within this year

* MobiFone shares to be sold in initial public offering, the government said in June ($1=21,260 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)