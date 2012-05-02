FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Russian cellphone penetration 156 pct in Q1
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russian cellphone penetration 156 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 2 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone subscriptions
reached 225.8 million at the end of first quarter, equal to
155.6 percent of the population, compared to 227.6 million at
the end of 2011, data from market research group AC&M showed on
Wednesday.	
    The total number of valid SIM cards was up 5.5 million
year-on-year. The number is greater than 100 percent because
many people own several SIM cards. Russia's population was 142
million in 2009 according to the Federal Statistics Service.   	
    In Ukraine, the number of SIM cards rose to 54 million from
53.7 million in December, and was equal to 118.5 percent of the
population - up from 117.6 percent.  	
    AC&M has this year discontinued publishing cellular
subscriber reports on a monthly basis and switched to quarterly
reports.  	
    It provided the following data (millions of subscribers,
including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan,
Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan):    	
                                             March 31   Dec 31  
 	
    Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) **         105.19   105.78  
 	
     of which in Russia                         69.38    69.95  	
    Vimpelcom                  101.23   101.70  	
     of which in Russia                         55.62    57.22  
 	
    MegaFon                           63.08    62.66  	
     of which in Russia                         61.63    61.63  	
    Tele2 Russia *                    20.94    20.63  
 	
    Rostelecom *                       12.68    12.51  	
    Cellular Communications MOTIV*               2.24     2.22  
 	
    SMARTS Group*                                1.92     1.92  
 	
    Sky Link*                                    1.34     1.35  
 	
        	
    * = All subscribers are in Russia    	
    ** = Excluding operations in Turkmenistan.  
 	
        	
    Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of March 31:
  	
                       MTS    MegaFon    Vimpelcom    Others    	
    Russia            31.0       27.0         25.0      17.0    	
    Moscow            37.0       26.0         35.0       2.0  	
    St Petersburg     27.0       35.0         20.0      18.0  	
    Regions           30.0       27.0         23.0      20.0

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.