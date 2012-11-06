TABLE-Russian cellphone penetration 160.9 pct in Q3

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone subscriptions reached 229.8 million at the end of the third quarter, equal to 160.9 percent of the population, compared with 227.5 million in the second quarter, data from market research group AC&M showed on Tuesday. The total number of valid SIM cards was up 4.6 million year-on-year. The number exceeds 100 percent because many people own several SIM cards. Russia's population was 142 million in 2009, according to the Federal Statistics Service. In Ukraine, the number of SIM cards rose to 56.3 million from 54.9 million at the end of June, and was equal to 123.6 percent of the population - up from 120.4 percent. AC&M this year discontinued publishing cellular subscriber reports on a monthly basis and switched to quarterly reports. It provided the following data (millions of subscribers, including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan): Sept 30 June 30 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) * 98.86 105.30 of which in Russia 70.73 69.59 Vimpelcom** 104.39 101.39 of which in Russia 56.18 55.74 MegaFon 64.75 63.68 of which in Russia 62.80 62.06 Tele2 Russia *** 22.34 21.63 Rostelecom *** 13.55 12.90 Cellular Communications MOTIV*** 2.31 2.27 SMARTS Group*** 1.90 1.93 Sky Link*** n/a 1.29 * = Q3 numbers for MTS exclude Uzbekistan following licence withdrawal but include subscribers in Turkmenistan. ** = Vimpelcom's headline subscriber numbers are for Russia and the CIS block of former Soviet republics only. *** = All subscribers are in Russia. Rostelecom's Q3 numbers include Sky Lynk. Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of Sept 30: MTS MegaFon Vimpelcom Others Russia 31.0 27.0 24.0 18.0 Moscow 37.0 26.0 36.0 1.0 St Petersburg 28.0 34.0 19.0 19.0 Regions 30.0 27.0 22.0 21.0