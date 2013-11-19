FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cellphone penetration rate reaches 168 percent
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 19, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Russian cellphone penetration rate reaches 168 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone
subscriptions stood at 239.5 million by the end of September,
equal to 168 percent of the population, up from 234 million
three months earlier, data from market research group AC&M
showed on Tuesday.
    The total number of valid SIM cards was up 5.4 million from
the same period a year ago. The number is higher than 100
percent because many people own several SIM cards. Russia's
population reached 143 million in 2012, according to the Federal
Statistics Service.
    AC&M provided the following data (millions of subscribers,
including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan,
Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan): 
         
                                      Sept 30     June 30    
  Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)     105.27      102.77      
   of which in Russia                   73.14       71.69  
  Vimpelcom*           108.93      106.93     
   of which in Russia                   58.10       57.10
  Megafon            68.26       66.04 
   of which in Russia                   66.32       64.07
  Tele2 Russia**                        23.60       23.24 
  Rostelecom **                14.06       13.77 
  Cellular Communications MOTIV**        2.42        2.38 
  SMARTS Group**                         1.72        1.83 
 * = Vimpelcom's headline subscriber numbers are for Russia and 
the CIS block of former Soviet republics only. 
 ** = All subscribers are in Russia. 
                  
 Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of Sept. 30: 
                    MTS      Megafon   Vimpelcom    Others 
  Russia            30.0      28.0        24.0        18.0 
  Moscow            36.0      28.0        35.0         0.5 
  St Petersburg     28.0      33.0        21.0        18.0 
  Regions           30.0      27.0        22.0        21.0   
    
 NOTE: For the year-ago data, please double-click on 
 

 (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
