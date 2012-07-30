TABLE-Russian cellphone penetration 159.3 pct in Q2

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone subscriptions reached 227.55 million at the end of the second quarter, equal to 159.3 percent of the population, compared with 225.84 million at the end of the first quarter, data from market research group AC&M showed on Monday. The total number of valid SIM cards was up 4.8 million year-on-year. The number exceeds 100 percent because many people own several SIM cards. Russia's population was 142 million in 2009, according to the Federal Statistics Service. In Ukraine, the number of SIM cards rose to 54.9 million from 54 million at the end of March, and was equal to 120.4 percent of the population - up from 118.5 percent. AC&M this year discontinued publishing cellular subscriber reports on a monthly basis and switched to quarterly reports. It provided the following data (millions of subscribers, including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan): June 30 March 31 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) ** 105.30 105.19 of which in Russia 69.59 69.38 Vimpelcom 101.39 101.23 of which in Russia 55.74 55.62 MegaFon 63.68 63.08 of which in Russia 62.06 61.63 Tele2 Russia * 21.63 20.94 Rostelecom * 12.94 12.69 Cellular Communications MOTIV* 2.27 2.24 SMARTS Group* 1.93 1.92 Sky Link* 1.29 1.34 * = All subscribers are in Russia ** = Excluding operations in Turkmenistan. Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of June 30: MTS MegaFon Vimpelcom Others Russia 31.0 27.0 24.0 18.0 Moscow 36.0 26.0 36.0 2.0 St Petersburg 27.0 34.0 20.0 19.0 Regions 30.0 27.0 22.0 21.0