July 30, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russian cellphone penetration 159.3 pct in Q2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone
subscriptions reached 227.55 million at the end of the second
quarter, equal to 159.3 percent of the population, compared with
225.84 million at the end of the first quarter, data from market
research group AC&M showed on Monday.  
    The total number of valid SIM cards was up 4.8 million
year-on-year. The number exceeds 100 percent because many people
own several SIM cards. Russia's population was 142 million in
2009, according to the Federal Statistics Service.     
    In Ukraine, the number of SIM cards rose to 54.9 million
from 54 million at the end of March, and was equal to 120.4
percent of the population - up from 118.5 percent.
    AC&M this year discontinued publishing cellular subscriber
reports on a monthly basis and switched to quarterly reports. 
    It provided the following data (millions of subscribers,
including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan,
Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan):
 
                                           June 30    March 31
 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) **         105.30      105.19
  of which in Russia                         69.59       69.38
 
 Vimpelcom                  101.39      101.23
  of which in Russia                         55.74       55.62
 
 MegaFon                           63.68       63.08
  of which in Russia                         62.06       61.63
 
 Tele2 Russia *                    21.63       20.94
 
 Rostelecom *                       12.94       12.69
 
 Cellular Communications MOTIV*               2.27        2.24
   
 SMARTS Group*                                1.93        1.92  
 
 Sky Link*                                    1.29        1.34
 
 * = All subscribers are in Russia      
 ** = Excluding operations in Turkmenistan. 
             
 Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of June 30:
     
                    MTS    MegaFon    Vimpelcom    Others      
 Russia            31.0       27.0         24.0      18.0      
 Moscow            36.0       26.0         36.0       2.0    
 St Petersburg     27.0       34.0         20.0      19.0    
 Regions           30.0       27.0         22.0      21.0

