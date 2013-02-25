FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia's Elop sticks with Windows Phones platform
February 25, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Nokia's Elop sticks with Windows Phones platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Nokia’s chief executive Stephen Elop said he was committed to creating smartphones based on Microsoft’s Windows Phone operating system, in a field increasingly dominated by Google’s Android software.

“We announced this strategy two years ago, we are completely focused on Windows (...) and that continues to be our strategy,” he said at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday.

Nokia’s Lumia range of smartphones have been well received by critics, but sales have been dwarfed by Android devices from the likes of Samsung as well as Apple’s iPhone.

