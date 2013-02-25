FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia strengthens basic line-up with 15-euro phone
February 25, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

Nokia strengthens basic line-up with 15-euro phone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Nokia launched a 15-euro phone to shore up its position in the basic handset market, where it has lost share while it focused on developing expensive smartphones.

The Nokia 105, introduced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to go on sale later this quarter, is the successor to the 1280, which sold more than 100 million units, the company said.

It also unveiled a 65-euro phone with some Internet access and lower-priced versions of its Lumia smartphones, filling in the gaps in its product line-up between its high-end Lumia devices that run Microsoft software and its mid-tier Asha feature phones.

The latest products show the Finnish mobile phone maker returning its attention to the cheaper end of the market, where it still makes a bulk of its handset revenue, as well as broadening the appeal of its Lumia range.

The company is struggling to catch up with Apple and Samsung in smartphones, while also losing share in the low-end market.

