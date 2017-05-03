TEL AVIV Mobileye's mapping programme for
self-driving cars will start making money long before fully
autonomous vehicles hit the roads, its chairman told Reuters, as
carmakers can use the technology for a variety of
semi-autonomous driving features.
Amnon Shashua, head of the Israeli technology company that
is being bought by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion, said
Mobileye expected to announce deals with carmakers by
the end of 2017 for its high definition (HD) maps, bringing in
revenues for both the company and its map-making partners.
Fully self-driving vehicles are not expected until at least
2021, but carmakers are already offering a variety of
semi-autonomous driver assistance systems, such as Tesla's
Autopilot system. Mobileye thinks its mapping
technology will be needed as these systems become more advanced.
"We can enable hands-free driving to levels that are much
higher than with any sensor (alone)," Shashua told Reuters,
adding semi-autonomous systems still required drivers to remain
alert.
The Israeli company also believes its mapping technology
will be cheaper and more comprehensive than rival systems
because of the way it is created.
Whereas traditional HD mapping requires dedicated vehicles
with specialised equipment and hired drivers, Mobileye's
RoadBook uses hardware in vehicles to "crowdsource" data.
Nissan, Volkswagen and BMW
have already signed up to share data from Mobileye's
camera-equipped advanced driver assistance systems to generate
HD maps for self-driving cars, and Shashua said four more
manufacturers were in talks about joining the programme.
"We hope to have the majority of these four signed by the
end of 2017," he said. "Only car manufacturers can contribute
... because they have the cars. This is something that truly
separates the car industry from the tech players."
The prospect of self-driving vehicles has attracted Silicon
Valley giants Google and Apple as well as
carmakers, with Goldman Sachs estimating the market for advanced
driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles could grow to
$96 billion in 2025 from just $3 billion in 2015.
Based on discussions with automaker and map-maker partners,
Mobileye believes revenues from its HD maps will be "quite
meaningful," though Shashua said he could not quantify it yet.
Once autonomous driving cars are ready, there will be a
period of several years where drivers will still be needed for
monitoring purposes, Shashua added.
"If the expectation is for zero accidents that isn't
realistic," he said. He believes society would accept fatalities
that are 2-3 orders of magnitude smaller than with people-driven
cars, meaning a decline to as few as 35 fatalities annually in
the United States from around 35,000 today.