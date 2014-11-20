FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mobileye Q3 revenue beats forecast, profit in line
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Mobileye Q3 revenue beats forecast, profit in line

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Three months after going public, Mobileye posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue on strong demand for its camera-based systems that help drivers avoid collisions.

The Israel-based company on Thursday reported third quarter earnings per share excluding one-off items of 4 cents, unchanged from a year earlier. The 2014 EPS figure was based on 232.9 million shares, up from 206 million a year earlier. Revenue surged 70 percent to $34.7 million.

The company was forecast to earn 4 cents a share on revenue of $30.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mobileye went public in August in what was the largest ever U.S. IPO by an Israeli company, raising about $890 million after its shares were priced at $25. The stock closed on Wednesday at $46.75.

In September the company forecast 2014 revenue would rise 65 percent to $133-$135 million while adjusted EPS would be 19 cents.

Mobileye is taking advantage of a push by automakers to attain high safety ratings from agencies such as the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The company’s technology detects other vehicles and objects using only a camera and software based on complex algorithms. This has helped it gain market share from its competitors, such as Delphi Automotive, which make driver assistance products using complex radar-based sensors. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.