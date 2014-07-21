FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mobileye N.V. sees IPO of 27.8 million ordinary shares
July 21, 2014

BRIEF-Mobileye N.V. sees IPO of 27.8 million ordinary shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Mobileye NV IPO-MOB.AS: * sees IPO of 27.8 million ordinary shares - SEC filing * sees IPO price to be between $17.00 and $19.00 per share * intends to use $30 million of the net proceeds to US of this offering to

purchase eyeq chips and Mobileye 5-series aftermarket inventory * To use portion of IPO proceeds to acquire assets, technologies or companies

to capitalize on business opportunities * says co is selling 8.3 million of its ordinary shares and the selling

shareholders are selling 19.4 million of its ordinary shares * Source text :1.usa.gov/1rvFSFJ * Further company coverage

